Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid, postpones Las Vegas concert

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for Coronavirus. The singer was all set to take the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday evening (U.S. Pacific Standard Time) as a part of his Justice World Tour but had to delay the concert following the outbreak of Covid-19 in his team.



As per 'Variety', the Vegas concert has been pushed back a few months, with a new date of June 28. Tickets for the original concert date will be honoured and refunds are now available for those that elect to seek one out.