Kaalkoot's poor writing overshadow's Vijay Verma's stellar acting

He is the character who is supposed to surprise you. But we don’t not know him well enough to feel anything.

Since the acid victim Parul is played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma, she can’t be lying inert on a dingy hospital bed all the time. There are flashbacks where she comes across as rebellious small towner who befriends more than one male. Shocking!

We all know what happens to “forward” girls in backward towns. Director Sumit Saxena sets out to savagely censure small town biases but ends up spoofing those very characters who are victim of these biases. Parul’s bestfriend is shown to be vacuous and unsteady in her opinion on boys who give unwanted attention. While interrogating her, Verma and his assistant (Yashpal Sharma, wasted) make no attempt to conceal their contempt at girls in mofussil towns who befriend the ‘fear’ sex and pay the price.

Kaalkoot is languid and lacking in vitality. It is supposedly set in a town called Sirsa in Bihar but little in the ambience or characters suggests anything Bihari. This is a serial that wants to be hard-hitting and intense like Dahaad, but lacks both a roar and a bite.