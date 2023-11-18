Kangana-Madhavan back together in new film, surprise visitor on set
Taking to social media to make the announcement, Ranaut said: "Today in Chennai, we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller."
After their successful Tanu Weds Manu franchise, actors Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are set to star together once again in an upcoming psychological thriller, production for which began in Chennai on Saturday.
Taking to social media to make the announcement, she said: "Today in Chennai, we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now, need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script."
On her Facebook page, the actor also described how they were delighted on the first day of the film's shoot when Tamil silver screen legend Rajinikanth paid a surprise visit to the set.
After their collaboration on Thalaivii, Kangana has also once again joined forces with director Vijay.
The actress expressed excitement at teaming up with the director again: "Dear Vijay sir after the incredible experience of thalaivii, happy to be basking in your glory againi love to be your team and take your commands. Thank you sir."
The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, adding an additional layer of intrigue to the upcoming thriller. Nirav Shah, celebrated for his cinematography in numerous blockbusters, serves as the director of photography. The film will be catering to both Hindi and Tamil-speaking viewers.
