Kangana Ranaut’s film gets an OTT release

A tale of two eccentric, starry-eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood, Tiku Weds Sheru is a heartening story that follows their journey through all the worldly chaos and challenges.

"Tiku Weds Sheru is an exceptional film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me. Sai Kabir Shrivastav directs the film, and it features the very talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is all set to make her debut in films, as a lead actor. I hope the audience will shower love on the film," said Ranaut.