Kangana Ranaut’s film gets an OTT release
'Tiku Weds Sheru' is an upcoming Hindi-language film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films
Tiku Weds Sheru featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 23. Directed by Sai Kabir Shrivastav, the movie features a never-before-seen pairing of prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and rising star Avneet Kaur in lead roles.
Produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, this is a quirky story of love and passion fueled by the eccentricity of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams.
A tale of two eccentric, starry-eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood, Tiku Weds Sheru is a heartening story that follows their journey through all the worldly chaos and challenges.
"Tiku Weds Sheru is an exceptional film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me. Sai Kabir Shrivastav directs the film, and it features the very talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is all set to make her debut in films, as a lead actor. I hope the audience will shower love on the film," said Ranaut.