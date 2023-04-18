Kanu Behl's 'Agra' to have world premiere at Directors' Fortnight of Cannes

Acclaimed filmmaker Kanu Behl is returning to the Directors' Fortnight section of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, this time with his upcoming Hindi feature film "Agra".

Produced by Saregama India Ltd, UFO Production, and O28 Films, the movie will have its world premiere at Directors' Fortnight, an independent section of the prestigious film gala.

Written by Behl and Atika Chohan, "Agra" is an exploration of sexual dynamics within a family and the deep dystopian fractures created in a modern India fast shrinking into pigeon-holed spaces.