Kapil Sharma’s Netflix special is disastrously unfunny

Ironically he makes fun of his brother’s paunch on the show, prompting me to remind Kapil of what they say about the physician who needs to heal himself. Kapil certainly needs some healing. His never-ending “jokes” about his drinking problem get progressively tedious as he goes on and on about Black Label and other labels…is the show sponsored by alcohol brands? Why else was every second joke about alcohol?

And how many times do we get to hear about how he got drunk and tweeted to PM Modi? A joke repeated ad nauseam becomes a joke on itself.

Where was the original humour on this hour-long special? No, let me revise that. Where was humour, forget original? Kapil seemed surprisingly disoriented , as though he wasn’t sure if he should go for the kill or just stay within his comfort zone. It was mostly the latter, with the faces in the studio audiences being all too familiar: his colleagues from The Kapil Sharma Show, his wife, brother and mother. They all clapped and wept on cue. We did the same, though in reverse.