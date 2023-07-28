Karan Johar scores a full 10 in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a riot of informed entertainment. It has a breathless pace, probably to match its leading man Singh’s energy level. Alia Bhatt playing his significant other is equally electrifying. Together Rocky and Rani are as dynamic as fuel and fire.

From the moment they meet the screen is ignited by their combustive chemistry. Though poles apart in temperament and cultural values, we know instinctively that Rocky and Rani are meant to be together. Don’t ask how, we just know.

But hang on. This is not only about the love between Rocky and Rani. It is also a charming chronicle of the unfulfilled love between Jamini (a moving homage to Shabana Azmi’s silently eloquent act in Mrinal Sen’s Khandhar) and Kanwal (Dharmendra).The unfulfilled love in the past gets a befitting closure in the present.