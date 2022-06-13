Karan Johar to Akshay Kumar’s rescue
In spite of the poor showing of Samrat Prithviraj at box office in Aditya Chopra’s production, Karan Johar has cast Akshay Kumar as an activist-lawyer from the British Raj named Sankaran Nair
At a time when Akshay Kumar’s career is at its lowest ebb, Karan Johar has decided to cast the actor in a new film, and that too a historical bio-pic which is like akin to signing Hema Malini for Razia Sultan Part 2.
In spite of the poor showing of Samrat Prithviraj at the box office in his pal Aditya Chopra’s production, Karan Johar has cast Akshay Kumar as an activist-lawyer from the British Raj named Sankaran Nair who took on the might of the British empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
The film based on Raghu Palat’s book The Case That Shook The Empire will be directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi who has helmed the TV serial Official Bhootiyagiri.
Interestingly, Akshay has earlier played a lawyer successfully, in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines