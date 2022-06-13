Karan Johar to Akshay Kumar’s rescue

At a time when Akshay Kumar’s career is at its lowest ebb, Karan Johar has decided to cast the actor in a new film, and that too a historical bio-pic which is like akin to signing Hema Malini for Razia Sultan Part 2.



In spite of the poor showing of Samrat Prithviraj at the box office in his pal Aditya Chopra’s production, Karan Johar has cast Akshay Kumar as an activist-lawyer from the British Raj named Sankaran Nair who took on the might of the British empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.