'Kareena is irreplaceable", debunking rumours of Pooja Hegde taking over

The overzealous marketing teams in the entertainment industry have become the bane of the movie business. They are paid hefty amounts by the stars who want to see solid results. In order to justify their bulky paychecks the strategists and publicists come up with the most bizarre stories.

The latest in this series of WTF stories “informs” us that Pooja Hegde has replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel to the 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan which is apparently titled Pavan Putra.