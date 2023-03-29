'Kareena is irreplaceable", debunking rumours of Pooja Hegde taking over
The overzealous marketing teams in the entertainment industry have become the bane of the movie business. They are paid hefty amounts by the stars who want to see solid results. In order to justify their bulky paychecks the strategists and publicists come up with the most bizarre stories.
The latest in this series of WTF stories “informs” us that Pooja Hegde has replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel to the 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan which is apparently titled Pavan Putra.
I spoke to a well-informed source who said, “The title (Pavan Putra) is correct. The rest is someone’s feverish imagination at work. How can actors be replaced when there is no script right now? The sequel is far from reaching the production stage at the moment. Replacing Kareena with Pooja is not even a possibility right now. One more thing: does Kareena look like she can be replaced by Pooja Hegde? Kareena is irreplaceable.”
Pooja Hegde a topnotch star in Telugu cinema has lately faced a fusillade of flops in Telugu cinema. She is now trying to re-establish her career in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which opens this Eid.
