In a first, reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska to visit Kashmir

In a first for an international beauty pageant winner, reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska will visit Kashmir on Monday on a day-long tour for an event.

According to Rouble Nagi, chairperson of a Mumbai-based organisation engaged in women empowerment, Bielawska will arrive here along with other pageant winners, including Miss World India Sini Shetty and Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena.

"Gar firdaus bar-rue zamin ast, hamin asto, hamin asto, hamin asto (If there is a heaven on earth, it's here, it's here, it's here). And how is it possible that Miss World would miss heaven?" Nagi told PTI.

The entrepreneur, who heads Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and Studio Saksham, said her foundation has championed artistic expression, community development, and cultural exchange. "This collaboration is yet another manifestation of the foundation's commitment to creating memorable experiences that transcend boundaries," she added.

The event is being held in collaboration with PME Entertainment in India, and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism.

Bielawska's visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes ahead of the 71st edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant, to be held in India later this year. India, which has won the prestigious title six times, is hosting the pageant after nearly three decades. The last time the country hosted the event was back in 1996.