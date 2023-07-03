Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 38.50 crore in opening weekend

Satyaprem Ki Katha raised Rs 12.15 crore on the fourth day of its release, bringing up the film's first-weekend box office collection to Rs 38.50 crore, the makers said Monday, July 3.



Starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in titular roles, the musical romance drama is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, Satyaprem Ki Katha opened in theatres across the country on June 29. It raised Rs 9.25 crore on day one, followed by Rs 7 crore on day two, and Rs 10.10 on day three, according to the makers.