Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Yami Gautam bag top acting honours at 72nd National Film Awards

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Malayalam cinema veteran Mammootty shared the Best Actor award, while Yami Gautam was named Best Actress at the 72nd National Film Awards, the winners of which were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday.

Kartik received the honour for his performance in the sports biographical drama Chandu Champion, while Mammootty was recognised for his acclaimed role in the Malayalam film Bramayugam. Yami Gautam won the Best Actress award for her performance in Article 370, which also emerged as one of the standout films at this year's awards.

The science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD was named Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and also won the award for Best Production Design. Meanwhile, Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne was adjudged Best Hindi Film.