Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Yami Gautam bag top acting honours at 72nd National Film Awards
‘Article 370’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Chandu Champion’ and ‘Bramayugam’ emerge among the major winners as awards honour Indian cinema for 2024
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and Malayalam cinema veteran Mammootty shared the Best Actor award, while Yami Gautam was named Best Actress at the 72nd National Film Awards, the winners of which were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday.
Kartik received the honour for his performance in the sports biographical drama Chandu Champion, while Mammootty was recognised for his acclaimed role in the Malayalam film Bramayugam. Yami Gautam won the Best Actress award for her performance in Article 370, which also emerged as one of the standout films at this year's awards.
The science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD was named Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and also won the award for Best Production Design. Meanwhile, Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne was adjudged Best Hindi Film.
Filmmaker Sukumar won the Best Screenplay award for Pushpa 2, while composer Shashwat Sachdev received the National Award for Best Music Direction for Article 370. The blockbuster Stree 2 was honoured for Best Choreography.
The 72nd National Film Awards recognise films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification during the 2024 calendar year. The winners were selected by an 11-member Central Jury chaired by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj after evaluating entries from across the country.
Organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), the National Film Awards honour excellence across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. The date of the awards ceremony is yet to be announced, though it is expected to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where the President of India traditionally presents the honours.
With IANS inputs