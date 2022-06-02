Kartik Aaryan ready to set IIFA stage on fire, will perform on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' title track too

Kartik Aaryan has been all over headlines these days as the young superstar is relishing the super success of his latest, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, setting newer records by the day and promoting non-stop. The actor is now ready to set the IIFA stage ablaze with a super exciting performance on his own chartbusters.



A complete commercial package, Kartik has always won the audience over not just for his acting skills and good looks but also silky smooth dance moves with many party chartbusters to his credit year by year, including his latest, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track with the ZigZag step being one of the most viral hooksteps of the year and the applaud worthy Tandav dance on Arijit Singh's rendition of Amije Tomar.