Kartik Aaryan shines in Shehzada

Shehzada

Directed by Rohit Dhawan

Rating: ****

From the first frame to the last, Kartik Aaryan has had a blast in this project. He makes sure we forget the original version of the film as he launches into a celebration of pure tomfoolery.

The original Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was very 1980s in theme. Writer-director Rohit Dhawan retains the flavour and energy of the original, allowing Kartik Aaryan plenty of room to improvise. Kartik elbows out nearly all the characters. Except for Paresh Rawal, who plays the scummiest father on this earth, and not the least bit embarrassed about it, the rest of the characters are a blur in Kartik’s showmanship.