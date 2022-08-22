Kartik Aaryan teams up with Rashmika Mandanna

Kartik Aaryan’s gallery of heroines has finally gotten bigger. For some time now he has been facing a crisis of co-stars. How many films can he do with Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon?

The Bhool Bhulaiya superstar is now looking Southwards for compatible co-stars. We now hear that Kartik is all set to pair with the very spontaneous and natural Rashmika Mandanna of Pushpa fame, in a very special project.