Kartik Aaryan’s 'Shehzada' just got bigger

Sources say that after the spectacular success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 the producers have upped the budget by at least 20-25 crores and are looking at adding action sequences and an extra extravagant song and dance.

Shehzada is an astute devilishly impish adaptation of Allu Arjun’s 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Kartik Aaryan gives his own spin to the character. This performance will take Kartik to the next level of stardom. Kartik’s version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is radically different from its Telugu version.