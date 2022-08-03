Kartik Aaryan’s 'Shehzada' just got bigger
Post the success of Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his equity has spiralled to dizzying heights. This upward swing in his fortunes is directly reflected in interest being shown in his next 'Shehzada'
Post the stupendous success of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his equity has spiralled to dizzying heights. This upward swing in Kartik’s fortunes is directly reflected in the interest being shown in the film trade in his next project.
Shehzada is a remake of the Allu Arjun blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now the film’s budget has been substantially enhanced.
Sources say that after the spectacular success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 the producers have upped the budget by at least 20-25 crores and are looking at adding action sequences and an extra extravagant song and dance.
Shehzada is an astute devilishly impish adaptation of Allu Arjun’s 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Kartik Aaryan gives his own spin to the character. This performance will take Kartik to the next level of stardom. Kartik’s version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is radically different from its Telugu version.
Shehzada takes the core idea of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and turns it into a something completely different. But the superhit song from the original Buttabomma is part of the Hindi remake. Kartik’s co-star in Shehzada is Kriti Sanon with whom he earlier shared superhit space in Luka Chuppi.
While the budget of the Telugu original was approximately Rs 65 crores, Shehzada is now budgeted at around Rs 165 crores.
