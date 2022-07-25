Katrina likely to be cast with Kartik Aaryan

The war bio-pic that Kabir Khan will direct with Kartik Aaryan in the lead, just got bigger. Sources close to the project inform that Kartik will be co-starring with either Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone in the true soldier’s story which Sajid Nadiadwala, reeling under the triple flop of Tadap, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2, is producing.