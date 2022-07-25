Katrina likely to be cast with Kartik Aaryan
Kartik will be co-starring with either Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone in a war biopic being directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala
The war bio-pic that Kabir Khan will direct with Kartik Aaryan in the lead, just got bigger. Sources close to the project inform that Kartik will be co-starring with either Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone in the true soldier’s story which Sajid Nadiadwala, reeling under the triple flop of Tadap, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2, is producing.
Informs the source, “After a stream of flops, Sajid is looking to change his fortunes with Kartik Aaryan, the current Midas of the boxoffice. Katrina or Deepika is likely to be cast opposite Kartik. Katrina is a close friend of director Kabir Khan and she is likely to bag the role.”