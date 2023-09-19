Katy Perry sells rights to her music catalog for $225 mn

Singer Katy Perry has sold the rights to her music catalog in a deal reportedly worth $225 million.

The Carlyle Group investing firm announced on Monday, 18 September, the rights to the 38-year-old singer's songs and albums released from 2008 to 2020 had been bought by Litmus Music, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to outlets including Deadline and Billboard, the deal includes Katy's five albums released through Capitol Records, 'One of the Boys' (released in 2008), 'Teenage Dream' (2010), 'Prism' (2013), 'Witness' (2017) and 2020's 'Smile'.

Litmus co-founder and CEO Hank Forsyth said, "Katy's songs are an essential part of the global cultural fabric. We are so grateful to be working together again with such a trusted partner whose integrity shines in everything that she does."

Matt Settle, managing director at the Carlyle Group, added: "We believe this is a testament to the team's ability to partner with the world's top artists. Katy's iconic songs have not only achieved outstanding commercial success but have significantly influenced popular culture."

The 'I Kissed a Girl' hitmaker is among a growing number of big-name artists to sell the master recordings of their back catalog. Justin Bieber sold his share of his own music rights in January to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200 million.