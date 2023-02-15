Keeravani: “I'm ready to take on Bollywood”

Golden Globe winner M.M. Keeravani sees no reason to shy away from working in Hindi cinema.

“Why not? I have done several Hindi film soundtracks in the past. I’ve shared a terrific rapport with Mahesh Bhatt and also Neeraj Pandey. I'm doing another film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Neeraj-ji. Although it is an action film, there is scope for music in the plot. Just like RRR which was an action film. But music and songs were integral to the plot," says Keeravani.

He laughs off all suggestions that his lack of command over the Hindi language is an impediment to his uninterrupted career in Bollywood. “I can’t write in Hindi. But I understand Hindi. Language is not a problem. The Westerners are dancing to my Naatu naatu song from RRR. Do they understand the words in the song?”