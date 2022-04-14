KGF 2: 100 feet long cut out of 'Rocky Bhai' creates sensation

The dashing 'Rocky Bhai' is finally coming back with more action and thrill. Rocking star Yash has spread the charm of his personality in the character of 'Rocky Bhai' which has become one of the most important factors for the audience to watch out for in the movie.

His popularity is creating ripples everywhere just like the one which was just witnessed when a 100 feet cut out of 'Rocky Bhai' was placed outside a theater in Mumbai. The cut-out shines out bright in the night just like the movie is about to shine at the box office.