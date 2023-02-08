Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tie the knot on Tuesday
Kiara-Sidharth took 'pheras' in a place called as Bavdi situated at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer at 6.30 p.m
For the wedding, the mandap at the hotel was decorated with exotic flowers. There was a reception held after the wedding.
Late at night, the wedding photos of both Kiara and Sidharth came to the fore when the former wrote on Instagram: "Now our permanent booking is done."
Earlier, a procession was taken out with bandbaje. Sidharth had left with the procession sitting on a white mare.
Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara-Sidharth's families danced in it.