Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tie the knot on Tuesday

Kiara-Sidharth took 'pheras' in a place called as Bavdi situated at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer at 6.30 p.m

Film actress Kiara Advani and actor Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on Tuesday.

Kiara-Sidharth took 'pheras' in a place called as Bavdi situated at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer at 6.30 p.m.

For the wedding, the mandap at the hotel was decorated with exotic flowers. There was a reception held after the wedding.

Late at night, the wedding photos of both Kiara and Sidharth came to the fore when the former wrote on Instagram: "Now our permanent booking is done."

Earlier, a procession was taken out with bandbaje. Sidharth had left with the procession sitting on a white mare.

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara-Sidharth's families danced in it.


