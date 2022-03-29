Kichcha Sudeepa’s 'Vikrant Rona' to announce its release date with a special teaser on April 2
‘Vikrant Rona’ starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok is directed by Anup Bhandari, presented by Zee Studios and produced by Jack Manjunath
Building the anticipation further, the makers have recently announced of launching special teaser with the release date of the film on 2nd April, 2022, much to the surprise of Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see their favourite superstar in the garb of Vikrant Rona on the big screen.
On the occasion of Kichcha’s birthday, September 2, the makers unveiled the first glimpse that raised the anticipation for the film as it showed the entry of Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark striking fear into the hearts of his enemies.
‘Vikrant Rona’, a pan world 3D film has been one of the most anticipated films in the country. From its title launch on The Burj Khalifa to getting Jacqueline Fernandez on board and even announcing a release in over 50 countries, ‘Vikrant Rona’ has made all the right noises.
Zee Studios, had announced its next mega venture, pan world 3D film with Shalini Artss – ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.
The pan world 3D film will be releasing in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines