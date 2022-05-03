Kim wears Iconic Marilyn Monroe 'happy birthday' dress to Met Gala

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian made heads turn at the Met Gala as she looked stunning dressed in a Marilyn Monroe's dress from her iconic 1962 performance of 'Happy Birthday, Mr. President'.



According to 'Variety', the sparkly sheer dress has been on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Orlando. Since its purchase in 2016 for a whopping $4.81 million, a price that makes it one of the most expensive dresses ever sold. Kardashian's visit to the museum April 23 with boyfriend Pete Davidson led fans to speculate that she could be wearing the dress on Monday.



Coupled with Kardashian's previous comments about what she would wear to this year's event, at which she has become a mainstay, the dress became a leading theory for what the reality star could choose to arrive in, reports 'Variety'.



But it was confirmed to 'Vogue' on the night of the big ball. Kardashian arrived bleached blonde and sporting the historical frock.