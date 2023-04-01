Koffee with Karan to return, here are the details

Karan Johar is getting ready for the new season of his smash-hit talk show Koffee With Karan. Preparations are on to lock in the dates, probably August-September, for Season 8.

In the meanwhile here is what we know about the next season: the super-celebrity guests would be a mix of the fresh and the familiar.

Shah Rukh Khan who did not appear in Season 7, but has appeared in all other seasons, is likely to kick off Season 8 talking about the smash success of Pathaan.

Also, sources say there will be more emphasis on the South side.