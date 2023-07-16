Kohrra: A deep dive into the politics of crime

Kohrra (Netflix, Language: Punjabi, 6 Episodes)

Rating: ****

I am happy to say that Kohrra is something really special. I wouldn’t want to insult Kohraa by calling it “entertaining”. Directed by Randeep Jha, he tries to create something far more profound, and he almost gets there.

The characters are all desperately in search of some meaning to life beyond the wretchedness that shrouds their existence. The wonderfully scripted whodunit (Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, Diggi Sisodia) opens as police procedural with two police officer Balbir (Suvinder Vicky) and Garundi (Barun Sobti), one world weary the other getting there, investigating the brutal murder of an NRI Paul Dhillon (Vishal Handa) in rural Punjab.

From this kickoff point, the narrative gathers momentum weaving in and out of fractured relationships until we see the befogged world of Kohrra in all its chaotic clarity.