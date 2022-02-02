Kranti Prakash Jha starrer 'Raktanchal 2' trailer unveiled
The makers of 'Raktanchal 2' starring Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer, Ashish Vidyarthi and Mahie Gill have released the trailer of the upcoming series. The MX Original Series 'Raktanchal 2' is inspired by true events of the early 90s when the entire dynamics of UP politics was about to change.
Commenting on his journey, Kranti Prakash Jha said, "I am really excited for the second season of Raktanchal. After ending season 1 on a cliffhanger, Vijay's comeback is much awaited and this time round - rajneeti banayega Purvanchal ko Raktanchal. I can't wait to see the audience reaction to the series."
Talking about his experience in the series, Ashish Vidyarthi said, "We have created an exciting political drama for our audience that unfolds the murky world of politics, and I hope they shower us with the same love and support as they did during Raktanchal season 1."
Directed by Ritam Srivastav, it also stars Karan Patel and Soundarya Sharma in pivotal roles. Starting February 11, all episodes of this high octane narrative will stream on MX Player.
