Kranti Prakash Jha starrer 'Raktanchal 2' trailer unveiled

The makers of 'Raktanchal 2' starring Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer, Ashish Vidyarthi and Mahie Gill have released the trailer of the upcoming series. The MX Original Series 'Raktanchal 2' is inspired by true events of the early 90s when the entire dynamics of UP politics was about to change.

Commenting on his journey, Kranti Prakash Jha said, "I am really excited for the second season of Raktanchal. After ending season 1 on a cliffhanger, Vijay's comeback is much awaited and this time round - rajneeti banayega Purvanchal ko Raktanchal. I can't wait to see the audience reaction to the series."