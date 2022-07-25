'Laal Singh Chaddha' makers woo audience in Hyderabad

In a press conference conducted in Hyderabad, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi and Naga Chaitanya interacted with the media about the upcoming release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. During the event, Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is the presenter of Laal Singh Chaddha revealed that he had once accidentally met Aamir in Japan in 2018 where the actor talked about his plans to remake Forrest Gump in Hindi. The event was an unprecedented success as three of the biggest superstars came together to promote one of the biggest film ventures of 2022 - Laal Singh Chaddha.