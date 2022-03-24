'Laal Tamatar', latest track from upcoming Amazon Original movie, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' released

The latest track ‘Laal Tamatar’ from Amazon Original Movie Sharmaji Namkeen is out now. The quirky and high-beat song showcases the passion BG Sharma, aka the legendary Rishi Kapoor and phenomenal actor Paresh Rawal, has for cooking.

The track takes us through Sharmaji’s namkeen personality as he enjoys life to the fullest after discovering a fondness for preparing food after his retirement. It shows Sharmaji making a host of delicious meals at parties, much to the delight of the guests as he tries to figure out his life during his 60’s. Composed and produced by Sneha Khanwalkar, the song is sung by her and Kanika Kapoor and has witty lyrics penned by Gopal Dutt.