Lady Gaga pens emotional tribute to Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga on Monday, July 31, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to her late friend Tony Bennett, who died earlier this month at the age of 96.

"I will miss my friend forever," Gaga, who worked with the musician on two albums, wrote captioning her picture with Bennett.

The singer-actor said losing her friend to Alzheimer’s was painful but she was grateful to have had him in her life.

"All I wanted was for Tony to remember how much I loved him and how grateful I was to have him in my life. But, as that faded slowly I knew deep down he was sharing with me the most vulnerable moment in his life that he could, being willing to sing with me when his nature was changing so deeply. I’ll never forget this experience. I’ll never forget Tony Bennett,” she wrote.