Lauded for his role in 'Gehraiyaan', actor Siddhant Chaturvedi thanks people who supported him in his journey
On his work front, Siddhant will soon be seen in the action flick, 'Yudhra', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' and 'Phone Bhoot'.
Siddhant Chaturvedi has become the talk of the town nowadays. The actor has collected mass applause from audience for his amazing performance in the 'Gehraiyaan'. However, the journey is not so easy and the actor took time to thank the people who have been a part of it.
He took to his social media to share reel with his friends and fans who have always supported him throughout his journey. He call them his team and posted a video with all the team members. He wrote the caption -
"Ye Mera Jhund hai! Meet my Gang 👊"
Recently he also took to his social media to thank everyone from his landlady to his ex-girlfriend to his spot boy who helped him in his journey so far and led him to become what he has become today. The actor shared some glimpses of his old auditions days going down memory lane and wrote:
"Thank you for all the love,
Thank you to my landlady for being my loyal fanbase,
Thank to my ex for the pretty portfolio portraits,
Thank you to Billi for being my harshest judge,
Thank you to my boy Afzal for saving me from shoot caterers,
Thank you Neil for the free peanuts,
Thank you to the spot boy Sandy bhai for blasting the AC in December as I sweat through my shirt and sweater,
Thank you to those who showed up every time I performed,
Thank you to the ones who joined in and the story you’ve formed,
More importantly thank you to my mom, my dad and my buds,
Thank you for all the love!