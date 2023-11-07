Legendary singer-actor Barbra Streisand's memoir out today

Living legend Barbra Streisand has been celebrated for over 60 years for her acting, singing and stagecraft, winning a swag of Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony awards along the way.

According to Sony Music UK, she has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, and of course enjoys a massive global audience.

The superstar is now looking back at her success in her memoir My Name is Barbra, titled after her eponymous 1965 album, which comes out today, November 7.

It is a long-awaited project that Streisand has been putting off for almost 40 years. As she told TV presenter Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2021, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy gave her the idea of writing a book in the mid-1980s.

Open-hearted, funny, headstrong and charming, Streisand talks in her memoir about her career, her friendships with personalities ranging from fellow actor Marlon Brando to former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, to her social commitment.

And, sometimes, the girl who grew up in poor circumstances in Brooklyn comes to light.