Life before RRR: The best of NTR Jr's films

Student No 1 (2001)

Once upon a time SS Rajamouli was known for more than just Baahubali. In fact, he made his directorial debut with this campus action film. NTR Jr’s breakthrough as a leading man, Student No 1 featured him as a convicted criminal who is given permission to attend college. Now don’t ask, Yeh kaha hota hai? (Where does this happen?) NTR Jr is one of those Telugu superstars who can get away with a murder. That’s what he does in this entertaining far-fetched flick. The film was a blockbuster and set both Rajamouli and NTR Jr on their path to superstardom.

Simhadri (2003)

An out-and-out NTR Jr vehicle, this one is again directed by Rajamouli and shows the director’s roots in the traditional South Indian family drama. NTR Jr plays an orphan who would go to any lengths for his adopted family, bailing them out of impending bankruptcy and disrepute with the celerity of a sharpshooter determined to win gold at Olympics in archery and gun shooting. The twists and turns in the plot are mindboggling. NTR Jr fans saw the film repeatedly to ingest the convoluted plot.