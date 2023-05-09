'Liger' is forgotten, time for Vijay Deverakonda to move on

Liger was an embarrassment for all, the perpetrators and the spectators alike.

A very close friend of the director Puri Jagannadh told me, "When he showed me the film, I was aghast. Where is the climax? Where is the fight between Vijay and Mike Tyson? Puri told me Tyson didn't want to fight. So they scrapped the climax. Everyone associated with the film knew it was going to be a disaster. Karan Johar, who was a co-producer, said he couldn't connect with the film's sensibility when he first saw it."

The film's failure affected Deverakonda profoundly. He overnight severed all relations with Jagannadh and withdrew into a shell.

It's now time for Vijay Deverakonda to move on.

When I saw Deverakonda in the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, I knew I was looking at a very special actor. Vijay was fresh, original and angry. He was a rebel. I don’t know about the cause. But there was definitely a lot of applause, and brickbats too. A noisy section of the audience found Arjun Reddy misogynistic and toxic, which he was!