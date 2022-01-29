'Looop Lapeta' director Aakash Bhatia opens up on reason behind title

Commenting on the same, the director said: "There were some ideas that we had when we were coming up with the title. I wanted to say something that had a loop in itself. Hence, I wanted to call it 'Loop' but then I realized that the film needed to have a desi touch to it.



He explained further that how the title also encompaases the concept of time loop: "So then we went a little desi on it and somewhere in the mix of that 'Looop Lapeta' came in as it signifies correctly that she is stuck in a loop and that's what the film tries to break, it tries to break the circle of life - the rut and the monotony of life. So the title came from the idea of breaking a loop!"