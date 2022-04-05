Luck by Chance: Smriti Kalra talks about how she landed her new podcast Malang Ishq

Actor Smriti Kalra has done a lot of things- acting (duh!), been an RJ, model, television roles, and a film as well. However, she marks a new first with her stint as Rohini in Audible’s new podcast, Malang Ishq.

Ask her how it happened, and she smiles as she shares that it was a little bit of God’s grace and a little bit of luck. Though she was somewhat hesitant as this was her first attempt at audio storytelling, what gave her confidence were the many compliments that she had received for her voice during her time as an RJ.

“The idea of using just my voice to emote and bring a character to life was so interesting, that I don’t think any artist would miss an opportunity like this,” smiles Kalra. But what also pushed her to get out of her comfort zone and do this, was how passionate the story was, and how female-oriented it was, says Kalra.