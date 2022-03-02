Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor to release on Holi, 2023

Luv Ranjan’s untitled next directorial featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has got a new release date on March 8, 2023 on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Initially, the film was supposed to release on 26th January, 2023.

Beginning this year, the makers had announced that the Ranbir-Shraddha starrer will release in Holi 2022. But now the new theatrical release date of the movie has built the anticipation even further, especially amongst the fans of Ranbir and Shraddha.