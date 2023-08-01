'Made in Heaven' season two will focus on women, LGBTQIA community: Zoya Akhtar

Akhtar said the team didn't expect the first season to be widely loved by audiences and thanked people for patiently waiting for its second chapter.



"Nobody knew how it will land. We were extremely nervous when it came out. But it picked up, and picked up. It has got a loyal fandom, no matter what I post, I am asked about 'Made in Heaven'.



"Now, it's been so long, I'm being trolled, so I wanted to drop because they were getting irritated. I'm thankful to them that they have held on to it and haven't forgotten it."



For, Mathur, who is also known for Luck By Chance, Bara Aana, My Name is Khan, Ankur Arora Murder Case, the show turned out to be his big breakthrough.



He said he didn't expect his character to make an impact on the lives of people but it did. He credited the writers for giving him a well-defined role.



"When you start doing something, it is never with expectations of how much the audience will really connect with it or not. I am grateful for that but a lot of credit goes to writers. I didn't expect it to connect the way it did. I was quite overwhelmed.



"All the personal stories that came to me and how it enabled so many people and gave them strength to kind of accept themselves or members of their families," he said.