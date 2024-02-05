MNS warns Bollywood against Atif Aslam 'comeback'
Party leader also targets popular vocalist Arijit Singh, who is reportedly standing in support of Aslam
Reviving its old policy, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray has warned Bollywood producers against ‘laying out the red carpet’ for Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on his purported “comeback” plans to sing for a Hindi film.
MNS cinema wing president Ameya Khopkar said those who are gearing up to bring Aslam to Bollywood based on a court verdict “need to be shown their place”.
“Pakistani artistes will not be tolerated here. Never. It is unfortunate that we need to repeat ourselves, yet let me make it clear once again,” Khopkar, who had earlier objected to the release of Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt in December 2022, said in Mumbai on Monday.
He also targeted popular singer Arijit Singh, who is reportedly standing in support of Aslam.
“This was and will remain the stand of MNS. Not just Bollywood. I challenge the industries of any language in India to have any Pakistani artistes in their projects. Word of caution: DO NOT make the mistake of accepting this challenge,” said Khopkar.
As per current indications, Aslam is reportedly planning to record a romantic number for the upcoming Bollywood production Love Story of 90s to be produced by Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures, starring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai.
Aslam (40), a singer, lyricist, composer and actor, has recorded numerous popular songs with well known Bollywood music directors for films such as Baaghi 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, A Flying Jatt, Race 2, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Kismet Konnection, Race, Zeher and Kalyug, among others.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines