MNS warns Bollywood against Atif Aslam 'comeback'

Reviving its old policy, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray has warned Bollywood producers against ‘laying out the red carpet’ for Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on his purported “comeback” plans to sing for a Hindi film.

MNS cinema wing president Ameya Khopkar said those who are gearing up to bring Aslam to Bollywood based on a court verdict “need to be shown their place”.

“Pakistani artistes will not be tolerated here. Never. It is unfortunate that we need to repeat ourselves, yet let me make it clear once again,” Khopkar, who had earlier objected to the release of Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt in December 2022, said in Mumbai on Monday.

He also targeted popular singer Arijit Singh, who is reportedly standing in support of Aslam.