Make a good film and let word travel: Rajkummar Rao on 'Bheed'

"If a film like 'Kantara' can travel the whole country... I may be sitting in Mumbai and then say 10 people are asking me if you have seen 'Kantara'? Just because the film was so good people had to talk about it and then I went to see it. That is the best PR strategy... Make a good film and let the word travel," Rao told PTI in an interview here.



Language is no longer a barrier, added the National Award winner.



"The good thing is people now also expect us to focus on our stories. All languages tell stories. The story has to be engaging, it has to tell something," he said.