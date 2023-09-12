Marilyn Monroe's LA home saved from demolition after outcry from neighbours

Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's LA residence, the only property she owned in her life, has been saved from demolition after a backlash from residents in the neighbourhood.

Marilyn bought the palatial pad in the city's Brentwood area in 1962 after her divorce from Arthur Miller but was found dead in the property just months later, following an apparent drug overdose at the age of 36.

The property was to be demolished by its current owner, who bought the 2,900-square-foot hacienda for USD 8.35 million. The residents of the neighbourhood became aware of the planned demolition after the owner filed for permits, according to CNN.

After a backlash from the residents, the Los Angeles officials intervened to block the demolition.