'Marvel Wastelanders: Star Lords' out on Audible, Saif Ali Khan to voice Peter Quill
The cast assembled for the Hindi version of the original Audible podcast includes Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee, Sushant Divgikr, Anangsha Biswas, Maninee De, and Harjeet Walia
Marvel has finally released the Hindi version of the fan-favourite Marvel Wastelanders: Star-Lord podcast on Audible on Wednesday, June 28.
The cast assembled for this version includes Saif Ali Khan as the Star Lord himself, a.k.a, Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.
The original English podcast Marvel Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord was an interconnected series of six radio drama podcasts produced by Marvel New Media and SiriusXM came that out in June, 2021. A spin-off of Guardians of the Galaxy, the plot follows the Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon back on Earth, 30 years after all the world's super villains have seized control.
The Hindi version is expected to follow the same storyline, set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the villains have finally won and the heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Subsequent seasons will be releasing throughout 2023 and 2024 on Audible.
"Star-Lord is a fan-favourite character in the Marvel universe. To bring this character and his inspiring story to life through my voice has been a novel and exciting experience. Marvel’s Wastelanders on Audible has allowed us to reimagine Star-Lord’s journey in a unique way, where each listener has the freedom to paint their own vivid picture of this extraordinary tale. I look forward to hearing what the audiences have to say because I have thoroughly enjoyed myself playing a Super Hero," Khan told ANI on his first ever audio project.