'Marvel Wastelanders: Star Lords' out on Audible, Saif Ali Khan to voice Peter Quill

The original English podcast Marvel Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord was an interconnected series of six radio drama podcasts produced by Marvel New Media and SiriusXM came that out in June, 2021. A spin-off of Guardians of the Galaxy, the plot follows the Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon back on Earth, 30 years after all the world's super villains have seized control.

The Hindi version is expected to follow the same storyline, set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the villains have finally won and the heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Subsequent seasons will be releasing throughout 2023 and 2024 on Audible.

"Star-Lord is a fan-favourite character in the Marvel universe. To bring this character and his inspiring story to life through my voice has been a novel and exciting experience. Marvel’s Wastelanders on Audible has allowed us to reimagine Star-Lord’s journey in a unique way, where each listener has the freedom to paint their own vivid picture of this extraordinary tale. I look forward to hearing what the audiences have to say because I have thoroughly enjoyed myself playing a Super Hero," Khan told ANI on his first ever audio project.