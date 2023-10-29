Matthew Perry: 'Friends' star passes away at 54

The Los Angeles Times and celebrity news site TMZ were among the first to break the news, citing anonymous sources.

They reported that first responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. They were unable to revive him. The investigation is ongoing and details about his death were not immediately available.

There was no indication of foul play, the media outlets said.

Perry was 54.

Perry received one Emmy nomination for his role in Friends and two more for appearances as an associate White House counsel on the The West Wing.