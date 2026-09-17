Meet the 18 members of the new Censor Board committee

The central government has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), popularly known as the Censor Board, with an 18-member committee comprising actors, filmmakers, musicians, writers and people from other fields.

The new committee includes actors Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Manoj Joshi and Prosenjit Chatterjee; actresses Preity Zinta, Rupali Ganguly and Pallavi Joshi; musician Ricky Kej; filmmaker Priyadarshan; former BJP MP Hans Raj Hans; BJP MLA Roopa Ganguly; and writer Yatindra Mishra, among others.

Other members are Vinod Anupam, Abhishek Jain, Supriya Yarlagadda, Neel Madhab Panda, Nishigandha Wad, Vaman Kendre and Ramesh Patange.

The composition has drawn attention because several members have either been associated with the BJP or have publicly expressed views favourable to the party or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pankaj Tripathi and Pallavi Joshi

Pankaj Tripathi is among the best-known names on the committee. The actor played former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the 2024 film Main Atal Hoon and had an important role in The Tashkent Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Agnihotri has also directed The Kashmir Files (2022), The Vaccine War (2023) and The Bengal Files (2025). His wife, actor Pallavi Joshi, is another member of the new committee.

The Kashmir Files became particularly controversial after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the jury at the International Film Festival of India in November 2022, described it as "vulgar and propaganda". His remarks triggered a controversy in India.

The film had received significant support from the BJP. BJP governments in several states declared it tax-free, while party leaders and ministers publicly promoted or watched the film.

Following the controversy, Lapid said in an interview: “In countries where people stop speaking the truth and only praise the government, someone has to stand up and speak the truth.”