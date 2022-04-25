Meghana Kaushik: Good cinema inspires me to be a better artist
The young actor who's currently starring in the Ajay Devgn web show, Rudra is looking forward to doing more exciting work in the industry
Actress Meghana Kaushik who's known for her films like Neerja and web shows like Code M and Love, Lust, Confusion is back with a bang. The young actor who's currently starring in the Ajay Devgn web show, Rudra is looking forward to doing more exciting work in the industry. In this interview, Meghana shares what inspires her as an artist and more.
The pretty actress who says she's a work in progress loves to stay invested in things activities that sharpen her acting skills. Talking about the same, she says, "I watch a lot of behind the scenes or the master classes by actors or directors. I watch interviews to see how other actors prepared for a certain kind of role. I guess I also am always observing people too and that is a great way to learn new body language or nuances".
She further adds, "I audition a lot and always love to get feedback from the casting people to understand what I could have done more to fine tune that scene or that character. I do scene work with friends and I watch a lot of international cinema. So in a way, I am completely invested in what I do".
When asked what inspires the artist in her, she smiles and says, "I get very excited when I see good content being made, irrespective of the language or country. Good cinema and art always inspires me to be a better artist ".
Meghana is also starring in the Voot show Ek Extra Mile that revolves around a family trip of a dysfunctional yet sweet family.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines