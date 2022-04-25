Meghana Kaushik: Good cinema inspires me to be a better artist

Actress Meghana Kaushik who's known for her films like Neerja and web shows like Code M and Love, Lust, Confusion is back with a bang. The young actor who's currently starring in the Ajay Devgn web show, Rudra is looking forward to doing more exciting work in the industry. In this interview, Meghana shares what inspires her as an artist and more.

The pretty actress who says she's a work in progress loves to stay invested in things activities that sharpen her acting skills. Talking about the same, she says, "I watch a lot of behind the scenes or the master classes by actors or directors. I watch interviews to see how other actors prepared for a certain kind of role. I guess I also am always observing people too and that is a great way to learn new body language or nuances".