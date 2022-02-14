'Mehak': A new pair, new fragrance this Valentine’s Day

This is for the first time that actor Dharmedra and Zarina Whab are being paired up by a young film director Sachin Gupta who has the success of Paranthe Wali Gali and Pakhi to his credit. Produced, written, and scripted by Gupta, Mehak is a short film of just 12 minutes. It would be released on Chilsag Picture’s youtube channel.

Mehak is about “evolved love” and acceptance in love by all the members of a family aged between 12 and 80. “It’s a progressed generation you may say, in an evolved society that shows this acceptance of love in a family”, shares Gupta who says the idea of love today in the society has changed. Most films are about nudity, crime and instant love but “Mehak is a feel good film on relationships the whole family can see together and people of all ages would connect to it,” he assures.

At a time when family bonds are crumbling, Gupta has a different take on today’s society that muted the idea of the film. He feels that now families are feeling the need to be bonded again. It is also happening through technology. “Family members can now see and talk with the other family members living across the globe through mobiles and video calls anytime, any day. So a concept of joint family, in a way has come back, with a difference that now it is virtual and not physical.” Mehak is an extension of that idea and feel.