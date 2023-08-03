Microphone thrown by Cardi B gets nearly $100K bid at auction

A microphone-turned-weapon which was thrown by rapper Cardi B at her recent Las Vegas show will soon benefit others.

The mic has been put up for auction at eBay and is currently sitting at a staggering price, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to the listing, the Shure Axient digital mic is auctioned off for charity. The used mic actually belongs to an audio production company called The Wave in Sin City and the owner tells tmz.com that the proceeds will be split with two charities, the Wounded Warrior Project and a local Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which benefits teens and young adults with special needs.

The bidding for the mic, which originally cost $1,000, started at $500 but it has since risen up to nearly $100,000.