M.M. Keeravani: 'Naatu Naatu' composer who created history for India by winning the first Oscar

Music composer, singer, and lyricist, Koduri Marakathamani Keeravani, popularly known as M. M. Keeravani created history on Monday by accepting the first Oscars awarded to an Indian feature film.

Composed by Keeravani, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' chart-busting song 'Naatu Naatu' was awarded the 'Best Original Song' Award at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California.

Sharing the Oscars stage with lyricist Chandrabose, Keeravani gave his acceptance speech while singing to the tune of The Carpenters’ 1970s song Top of the World.

He began his speech by saying that he grew up listening to American vocal and instrumental duo The Carpenters.

"I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars. There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli’s and our families...RRR has to win…Pride of every Indian…must put me on the top of the world," he hummed.

Keeravani has received immense praise for his 'Naatu Naatu', as the song has emerged as one of the trailblazers from Indian cinema to receive recognition at several international awards, such as the Golden Globes 2023, HCA Awards 2022, and the 28th Critics Choice Awards among others.