Modern Love Chennai, driven to dishy depths by diversity

Modern Love Chennai (Prime Video, 6 Episodes)

Rating: ****

There are so many voices, so many characters jostling to make their presence felt, it sometimes feels like a carnival of unvarnished emotions toppling over with anxiety and excitement.

The six stories in this follow-up anthology to Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad do not convey the flavor of the city as strongly as the other two. But there you have it: a love anthology where for a change, the city doesn’t define the characters, but the other way around.

Many of the stories especially the last one Ninaivo Oru Paravai overstay their welcome. There is just this much we can take of these hybridized love birds as they negotiate problems as diverse as teen crush to degenerative blindness, all with assuaging background scores reminding us that love during the times of stress can only be defined by the strings played in the background.