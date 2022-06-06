Modern Love Mumbai's story 'Baai' felicitated at 13th Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival 2022

At the 13th edition of Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, a festival that is highly regarded for its inclusive and expansive reach among the queer and mainstream audiences, the much-loved film - Baai created by Hansal Mehta in 'Modern Love' anthology was felicitated for its heartwarming story.

Baai was one of the six films that was a part of the highly applauded local anthology Modern Love Mumbai, based on the New York Times column and the hit international series. After creating waves on the streaming space with its release that celebrated love in all its forms and shapes, it was only natural for this nuanced tale to receive this coveted honour.