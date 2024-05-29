'More than me, it's Payal Kapadia's win; she truly deserves it,' says Kani Kusruti

I am aware of the controversies around the film Biriyaani. Even when I read the script, I also had my own stand against the story.

But, unfortunately, I have not reached a place as an actor where I can choose only to be part of stories that I believe in.

I’m in an extremely 'struggling' phase, where I will have to sometimes compromise on the work even though it is not resonating with my mind.

Biriyaani was shot in 2018, and at that time I had absolutely no support system financially in the industry. In the last 2–3 years, I probably could choose a few projects, which was much more than I could do in previous years. But, I’m still not in a place where I can absolutely choose what I want to do.

So, when Sajin (Baabu, the director of Biriyaani) came with the story, I had many reservations—and not just over the political aspect of it. I had plenty of disagreements and I expressed my point of view about it to Sajin, but he also made a point about it, saying that it is his story to tell and he has a right to say it the way he wants.

He is from a Muslim community and this is how he sees this experience. Even when he gave his opinions, it was not a pleasure to work on a story where it would be interpreted in the way it has turned out now.

I had no choice in terms of being an actor. I wish I could be stronger, to let go of money even when I have no money to survive and am struggling financially. But, I have not reached there yet.

So when people point out that I should accept what I did, I don’t know what to say. I do take responsibility for what I did. But, this is the situation.

In future too, if I am required to and have to work on movies where I may not agree with the script, I may. I may have to end up compromising.